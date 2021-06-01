Azerbaijani president allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Aghdam and Tartar districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Aghdam and Tartar districts.

Under the presidential order, 1.4 million manat ($823,529) is allocated to the Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company for digging 20 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 25,950 people in 18 residential areas in Aghdam and Tartar.