None of Armenian detainees complained of inhumane treatment - ombudsperson (UPDATE)

Commissioner for Human Rights Sabina Aliyeva met with Armenian detainees Ludwig Mkritichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners in Karabakh, in the Yasamal District Court, Trend reports.

"Regardless of language, religion, nationality, and the severity of the committed crime, we meet with every person detained in the territory of Azerbaijan. Their conditions are normal. They reported that they were satisfied with the conditions of the treatment, catering, and medical services. At their request, they were provided with a lawyer and a translator,” Aliyeva said.

The ombudsperson noted that, along with these individuals, she met with other Armenians in Azerbaijan.

"We met three times with them and constantly control their conditions," added Aliyeva.