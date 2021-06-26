President Aliyev views conditions created at new military camp of Air Force of Defense Ministry and apartments for families of servicemen (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a newly commissioned military camp of the military unit of the Air Force of the Ministry of Defense, as well as in apartments for the families of Air Force servicemen.
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
