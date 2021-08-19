Azerbaijan to reorganize staff of district election commissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

The staff of 125 district election commissions (DECs) of Azerbaijan will be reorganized, Trend reports.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC), held under the chairmanship of the CEC head Mazahir Panahov on Aug.19.

According to the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, each DEC consists of 9 members. Three of them are nominated by members of the commission acting in the CEC from a political party whose deputies constitute a majority in the parliament of Azerbaijan.

Besides, three candidates are nominated by members of the commission that represents to the CEC the political parties that constitute a minority in the parliament, the others three - by members of the commission who represent the MPs to the CEC who don’t belong to any of the political parties.