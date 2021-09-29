Georgian PM completes visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has today ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

PM Garibashvili was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.