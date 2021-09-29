Georgian PM completes visit to Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29
Trend:
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has today ended his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Georgian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
PM Garibashvili was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov to face Japanese Morinari Watanabe in next FIG President elections
Restoration of transportation links to bring long-term economic benefit to South Caucasus - Belarusian ambassador
Azerbaijani National Anthem to be performed at monument openings for Second Karabakh War Heroes in foreign countries
Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku talks conditions created for athletes, spectators (VIDEO)
Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian Putin
Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia is important for whole region - President Aliyev