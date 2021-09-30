Azerbaijani FM receives Czech counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek is taking place in Baku, Trend reports citing the publication on Twitter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 30, Kulhánek arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Within the framework of the visit, Kulhánek was received by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.