Turkey hosts event on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOT/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey, including the office of the Military Attaché, held a solemn event on the occasion of Victory Day [marked on November 8 to commemorate the end of the2020 Second Karabakh War] in Ankara, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.
The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar and other official representatives of the fraternal country, foreign military attachés, Azerbaijani war veterans receiving treatment in the country’s capital, as well as public representatives attended the event.
The guests showed great interest in the performance of patriotic music pieces by the Military Orchestra of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.
