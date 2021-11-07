Final panel within VIII Global Forum held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

The final panel within the VIII Global Forum was held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on November 7, Trend reports.

Co-Chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin delivered a lecture on the value of cultural heritage from an economic point of view during the panel titled "The Valuation of Culture".

Serageldin demonstrated the methods for calculating the cost of such investments and showed that investments in the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, as well as protection of the environment and the wealth of biodiversity are of great value.

A trip of a group of participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city was organized.

Delegation left for Shusha city by bus from the Fuzuli International Airport. During the visit, the guests will visit historical, cultural and religious monuments, see the restoration work being carried out in Shusha.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and ended on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brought together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests participated in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.