Musical firework dedicated to Victory Day takes place in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

A musical firework, dedicated to the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the 2020 second Karabakh war and the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, was held in the National Seaside Park in Baku on November 8, Trend reports.

According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed on December 3, 2020, November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

On September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist". The 44-day Second Karabakh War, which erupted as a result, put an end to nearly thirty years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.