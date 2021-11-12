Armenia sooner or later to understand that territorial claims against any country won’t bring it any benefit or honor – President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
Armenia will sooner or later understand that territorial claims against any country will not bring it any benefit or honor, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports.
