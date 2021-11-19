Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Unilever bags $5 bln deal with CVC for tea business Europe 10:46
Facebook temporarily bans Russian expert due to complaint of Armenian users Politics 10:41
UN adopts resolution initiated by President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Belarus, Azerbaijan discuss perspective areas for cooperation Economy 10:26
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria in 9M2021 Turkey 10:25
Money outflow from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Georgia 10:23
Azerbaijan notes increase in number of people receiving pensions on preferential terms Society 10:16
OPEC+ oil producers can run out of spare productive capacities within next year - Vortexa Arab World 10:11
Iran's affordable housing plan to reduce rising prices Construction 09:42
Iran's home appliances dominate domestic market Business 09:40
Italian army doctors to help Slovenia fight COVID-19 Europe 08:53
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 08:29
Rare original copy of the US constitution auctioned for $43 million US 08:11
1,125 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:39
New U.S.-bound migrant caravan departs from south Mexico US 07:01
U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia US 06:16
Greece tightens restrictions for unvaccinated amid new COVID-19 wave Europe 05:34
Honda expects 3 plants to return to normal in Dec. Other News 04:51
France reports 20,366 new COVID-19 cases Europe 04:14
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Chinese Winter Olympics, Biden says US 04:08
Israel launches innovation cybersecurity lab for fintech systems Israel 03:29
Germany to limit public life for the unvaccinated Europe 02:48
UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:09
At least 2 injured after explosion at military base in Canada Other News 01:28
US sanctions 6 Iran nationals, one entity for interfering in 2020 elections US 00:43
Azerbaijani women chess players beat Italian team at European Championship Society 00:08
Tunisia has asked for financial aid: IMF Arab World 18 November 23:43
Apple's electric car could debut as soon as 2025 Other News 18 November 23:15
Turkish Halkbank interested in operating in Azerbaijan as financial organization Economy 18 November 22:49
Azerbaijani, Armenian teams see tie game in European Chess Championship Society 18 November 22:37
Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 18 November 22:18
Lifting sanctions Iran's goal in upcoming nuclear talks - FM Nuclear Program 18 November 21:44
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounts to $32.6 billion Uzbekistan 18 November 21:24
Erdogan, Herzog discuss Turkey-Israel ties, regional issues Turkey 18 November 21:17
Iran's rising inflation affects price of essential goods Finance 18 November 20:54
Iran's SAIPA automaker working on new car models Business 18 November 20:41
Baku reveals men’s and women’s individual trampoline teams reaching final within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships Society 18 November 20:17
Russia, US, Spain, UK, Portugal reach finals at FIG gymnastics championship in Baku Society 18 November 20:15
Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena is like home - Russian gymnast Society 18 November 20:12
Azerbaijan’s UHY audit company to support foreign investors in restoration of Karabakh Economy 18 November 20:09
Baku hosts working meeting with NATO experts (PHOTO) Politics 18 November 20:04
Azerbaijan discusses issues of ensuring budget transparency Economy 18 November 20:02
Renewables to limit gas producers' ability to win market share of coal, nuclear assets Oil&Gas 18 November 18:19
Turkey attaches great importance to stability in South Caucasus - minister Politics 18 November 18:18
Georgia’s economic activity showing increase – minister Georgia 18 November 18:12
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.18 Uzbekistan 18 November 18:11
Azerbaijan to hold auction for commissioning sand and gravel deposits Economy 18 November 18:10
Star ambassadors of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku highly appreciate its organization level (PHOTO) Society 18 November 18:05
Events on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan show that situation is still unstable -Putin Politics 18 November 17:59
Georgia shares data on electricity consumption in 10M2021 Georgia 18 November 17:58
Azerbaijan sees rise in average broadband internet download speed ICT 18 November 17:58
Gazprom can increase exports, as domestic storage requirements fulfilled Oil&Gas 18 November 17:45
Pfizer signs $5.3 billion COVID-19 pill deal with U.S. govt US 18 November 17:42
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia Politics 18 November 17:38
Gazprom to remain largest gas supplier to Europe Oil&Gas 18 November 17:37
Turkmenistan opens new textile complex in Ahal region Turkmenistan 18 November 17:33
Best moments of first day of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 18 November 17:12
Acting Director General Maciej Popowski visits Baku to unlock potential of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan Economy 18 November 17:11
Azerbaijan's Azersu to purchase boxes for water meters via tender Tenders 18 November 17:08
Kazakhstan may need to tighten monetary policy – IMF Kazakhstan 18 November 17:08
Russian FM, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Politics 18 November 17:07
Russian KAMAZ is ready to consider applications for vehicles purchase on lease for Azerbaijan’s NGO Transport 18 November 17:07
Putin to inform of his revaccination against COVID-19 - Kremlin Russia 18 November 17:04
Georgia sees increase in tangerine exports Georgia 18 November 17:04
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18 November 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 2,124 more COVID-19 cases, 2,669 recoveries Society 18 November 16:42
Spanish companies show interest in economic co-op with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18 November 16:42
Russian Export Center unveils projects to be financed for Azerbaijan Economy 18 November 16:37
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees increase in industrial production in 9M2021 Economy 18 November 16:27
Turkey shares data on vehicle shipments between its Cesme, Italy's Trieste ports Turkey 18 November 16:19
Kazakhstan exceeds planned diesel fuel imports from Russia Kazakhstan 18 November 16:18
UK study suggests Delta subvariant less likely to cause symptoms Europe 18 November 16:15
Vaccination - one of greatest achievements of last century - deputy minister Society 18 November 16:12
Turkey reveals car shipment volume between local Izmir and Spanish Tarragona ports Turkey 18 November 16:12
Azerbaijan considers children's proposals put forward at national forums - head of state committee Society 18 November 16:10
Armenian armed forces once again subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Tovuz region Politics 18 November 15:50
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Nov.21 Oil&Gas 18 November 15:27
Gymnasts from Netherlands pleased with performance at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 18 November 15:20
Britain's Metro Bank shares slide as Carlyle takeover talks end Europe 18 November 15:19
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 18 Society 18 November 15:19
Wonderful, friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena – UK’s gymnasts Society 18 November 15:19
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Canakkale port Turkey 18 November 15:19
Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss participation of EU financial institutions in restoration of liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 18 November 15:05
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed capital Economy 18 November 15:05
Turkey reveals data on vehicle shipments between Istanbul, Ukrainian Chernomorsk ports Turkey 18 November 15:05
Swedish, Azerbaijani FMs hold phone talks Politics 18 November 14:42
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 18 November 14:42
Georgia discloses its top money outflow destination countries Georgia 18 November 14:36
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports Transport 18 November 14:35
TBC Capital insights: What comprises the backbone of Uzbekistan's economy? Uzbekistan 18 November 14:33
Azerbaijan reveals number of children with cardiovascular diseases operated on Society 18 November 14:33
Azerbaijan interested in purchasing fire-fighting equipment from Russia Economy 18 November 14:28
Azerbaijan always gives special support to Turkish athletes - 35th Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships participant Society 18 November 14:28
Russia records another 37,374 coronavirus cases Russia 18 November 14:20
Eurostat discloses volume of Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18 November 14:18
Finalists named in tumbling competitions among women within 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 18 November 14:14
Turkish company eyes launching co-op with Azerbaijan in Karabakh on cartography Economy 18 November 14:14
Volume France’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 18 November 13:47
Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreements on bilateral co-op Uzbekistan 18 November 13:46
Azerbaijan still has problems regarding protection of children rights - head of state committee Society 18 November 13:44
