President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Uganda to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uganda to Azerbaijan Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira on November 22.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Finland to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Portugal to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Uganda to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Nigeria to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Agricultural products may be exported from liberated Azerbaijani lands to any country - Food Safety Agency
Azerbaijani president signs law approving protocol to extend term of agreement between Azerbaijan, UN Food and Agriculture Organization
US welcomes decision to create direct communication line between Azerbaijan, Armenia via defense ministries – ambassador
Presentation on work to be done in Azerbaijani liberated lands would be held in S.Korea in coming days