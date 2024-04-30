OPEC Fund President to pay multi-purpose visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa will lead a group to Uzbekistan from May 1–5 to expand collaboration, Trend reports.

According to the fund, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa will meet Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, as well as business representatives and officials.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa will also participate in the Tashkent International Investment Forum to speak at the plenary session and join the roundtable event “Navigating Global Economic Shifts: Strategies for Resilience and Growth.”

During the Forum, the OPEC Fund and Uzbekistan are supposed to sign a country partnership framework outlining planned commitments for the next five years. The sides are also to sign a new loan agreement for an education project.

On the final day of the official visit, the OPEC Fund delegation plans to visit an OPEC Fund water supply and sanitation project site in Koshrabad district in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region. The $37 million project will improve the health and living conditions of approximately 70,000 people through the construction and upgrading of the local water supply infrastructure.

Uzbekistan and the OPEC Fund have cooperated for 25 years to drive sustainable development in the country. To date, the OPEC Fund has provided around $760 million in loans to support nearly 30 public and private sector projects. Around 30 percent of the OPEC Fund’s sovereign funding has been dedicated to improving water and sanitation, whereas the private sector engagements have focused on the transformation of Uzbekistan’s energy sector and renewable energy.