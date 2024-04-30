COP29 has potential to become alternative energy co-op platform - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. COP29 can become a platform for cooperation with Central Asian and Arab countries in alternative energy, climate-smart agriculture, and disaster risk research, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry told Trend.

Discussing the potential growth of diplomatic and economic ties with Central Asian and Arab nations, Bayramov highlighted the historical and cultural connections Azerbaijan shares with these regions. He noted that discussions within the forum facilitated the formulation of a concrete roadmap for cooperation spanning various sectors, including energy security, transportation, tourism, agriculture, and high-tech industries.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its readiness to engage in collaborative efforts aimed at fostering a robust regional economy and addressing global challenges. The strategic positioning of Azerbaijan in the Eurasian landscape was underscored as a focal point for advancing regional cooperation and connectivity. Azerbaijan, possessing significant potential in alternative energy, prioritizes incentivizing investments in this sector, with successful joint ventures already realized with companies such as Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and Saudi Arabian ACWA Power.

Referring to initiatives like the promotion of the Black Sea submarine cable, which can bolster Azerbaijan's contribution to alternative energy exports and European energy security, the Azerbaijani minister highlighted the potential for participation from other Caspian basin countries in such projects.

Discussing Azerbaijan's preparations for hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Bayramov highlighted the country's utilization of its experience in chairing the Non-Aligned Movement during this event. He emphasized the potential for COP29 to serve as a platform for collaboration with Central Asian and Arab nations in areas such as alternative energy, climate-resilient agriculture, and disaster risk assessment.

The minister provided a comprehensive overview of the current situation in the post-conflict South Caucasus region, detailing the extensive reconstruction and construction efforts underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He highlighted the persistent threat posed by landmines to these activities, along with the ongoing process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Bayramov underscored the efficacy of bilateral peace negotiations advocated by Azerbaijan, citing recent agreements reached by delimitation commissions as evidence of their effectiveness in achieving sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Highlighting deep concerns over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Minister stressed the importance of seeking a just and sustainable resolution to the conflict based on the two-state formula. He underscored the country's commitment to alleviating the humanitarian fallout for the Palestinian people.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the significance of the Arab League-Central Asia-Azerbaijan format, as recognized in the Declaration from the 3rd meeting of the Arab Economic Forum and Cooperation-Central Asia-Azerbaijan in Doha. It was acknowledged as a valuable platform for advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on mutual concerns, emphasizing the necessity of a problem-solving approach without duplicating efforts across various domains.

The Declaration highlighted the significance of the delimitation agreement allowing for the return of four Azerbaijani villages, supported the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and pleaded for the swift conclusion of the agreement on peace.

It highlighted the UAE's membership in the UN Security Council from 2022 to 2023, calling for mutual support and coordination based on common interests within international organizations. The satisfaction was also expressed for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) from 2024 to 2026, along with support for joint projects and activities between CICA and the Arab League. The Declaration voiced deep concern over the mine problem threatening peace, stability, and security in several countries, including Azerbaijan, urging the UN, Member States, and other stakeholders to provide support in combating this threat.

Furthermore, it welcomed Azerbaijan's election as chair of COP29 and expressed support for the fight against climate change within this framework, while also wishing success in global solidarity efforts in this direction. The Declaration underscored the importance of the green energy corridor connecting Azerbaijan and Central Asia in combating climate change and transitioning to green technologies.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel