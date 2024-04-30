Azerbaijan, Algeria touch on regional issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, during his working visit to the state of Qatar, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria, which is being commemorated this year.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the existing level of contact within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, emphasizing the significance of continued mutual support for candidates and initiatives within these organizations.

The sides stressed the necessity of strengthening partnerships in energy and other areas, emphasizing the significance of high-level visits and political meetings.

Bayramov mentioned the importance of developing inter-parliamentary ties and highly assessed the visit of members of the Algeria-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group to Azerbaijan on April 22-25 this year.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations in the energy sector.

Additionally, it was noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, will create favorable opportunities for new spheres of cooperation.

Other bilateral and regional matters of mutual relevance were also addressed at the meeting.

