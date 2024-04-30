Turkmenistan evaluates results of Single Window Customs system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. A regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Coordination of the "Single Window for export-import operations" project was held at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the information provided by the Turkmen customs service, the meeting was attended by representatives of the State Customs Service, a number of ministries and sectoral departments, public associations of the country, as well as participants in Turkmenistan's foreign economic activity and customs brokers.

The agenda included the results of the Commission's activities for the three months of 2024 and the possibilities of the customs service information system, which allows for the presentation and use of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported across the border.

The participants emphasized the possibility of customs clearance of goods in the modes of export, import, and transit through the state web portal 'Single Window' for export-import operations.

It was noted at the meeting that this creates conditions for accelerated customs control, minimization of paper documents, improvement of services provided, saving time for customs clearance, and expanding existing opportunities.

Meanwhile, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has successfully implemented the 1st stage of digitalization, including the electronic declaration of the UNCTAD Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), and is effectively working on the 2nd stage, the development of a 'Single Window' for export-import operations.

The proposals developed by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for the implementation of the third stage of digitalization of customs authorities in Turkmenistan were considered at a recent meeting of representatives of the customs service and UNCTAD.

