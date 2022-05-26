US President nominates Mark Libby for post of country's ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. US President Joe Biden nominated his candidacy for the post of the country's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the White House

Mark Libby has been nominated for the post of US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.

Mark Libby currently works at the National War College in Washington, D.C.

Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels.