Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to int'l organizations in connection with mine threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international organizations on the issue of mines, Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

"The military aggression of Armenia and the mines planted by this country in Azerbaijani territories, during the period of their occupation, continue to pose a threat to the life and health of people,” appeal said.

“Today, one more citizen of Azerbaijan, a serviceman of Internal Troops of Ministry of Internal Affairs Seyidagha Omarov, was injured following a mine explosion while on duty in the liberated village of Chamanli in Aghdam region,” Aliyeva noted.

“We strongly condemn such incidents, which are a serious obstacle to peace and security in the region, and once again call on international organizations to take action against Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields," she added.