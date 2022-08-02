Int'l community needs to support Azerbaijan in demining in Karabakh – Bryza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2. The international community needs to support Azerbaijan in demining in Karabakh, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“There is a need to move forward as quickly as possible, because mines pose risk to human life and also, it is disincentive to investment which is necessary to rebuild Azerbaijan’s liberated lands and enable Azerbaijanis to return to their homes and hopefully, in some cases, again become neighbors with Armenians and to finally reintegrate all of Azerbaijan’s lands into the country overall,” said Bryza.

The former US ambassador expressed regret that the employees of the demining company and everyone who lost their lives due to mines or the conflict.

“Thank goodness, the military phase is over and we can all now focus on demining, rebuilding and ultimately a peace treaty to settle the problem forever,” he concluded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn