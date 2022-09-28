Azerbaijani, Turkish FM hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A phone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minster of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavushoglu took place on September 28, 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers exchanged view on current situation in the region and noted that work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict stage, including large-scale restoration and construction work serves the peaceful development of the region.

Both Parties discussed current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation as well as issues related to the ministerial meeting in preparation for the summit of the Organization of Turkic States scheduled in Istanbul.