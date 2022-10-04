President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony of Horse Breeding Center in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Horse Breeding Center has been held in Eyvazkhanbayli village of Aghdam district, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed the horses.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the Horse Breeding Center.

The concept of the center was developed by “Reflect Architects” company. The center will have a hotel, museum, cafe and a restaurant.