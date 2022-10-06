Azerbaijan reveals number of killed people during genocides committed by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Prosecutor's General Office of Azerbaijan is investigating several criminal cases related to the genocide and massacres committed by the Armenian troops against the unarmed civilian population of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Senior Assistant on Special Assignments, Junior Adviser of Justice Ilgar Safarov made the remark during a joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

This decision was made to bring the perpetrators of these crimes as accused, as well as to elect a preventive measure in the form of a measure of restraint against them in the form of arrest in absentia.

Safarov also revealed the number of those killed in the course of the genocide crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

"During the genocide in Karkijahan village, 17 people were killed, attempts were made to kill seven people, two people were taken hostage, and 1,796 people were forced to leave their permanent place of residence. In regard to 47 armed persons who committed crimes, a decision was made to bring them as defendants, as well as on the choice of a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia," he said

"During the genocide in Baghanis-Ayrum village, seven people were killed, attempts were made to kill two people, 12 residential buildings were burned, and 438 people were forced to leave their permanent place of residence. In regard to 18 armed persons who committed crimes, a decision was made to bring them into custody as defendants, as well as to choose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia," Safarov informed.

"During the genocide in Meshali village, 25 people were killed, attempts were made to kill 14 people, two people were taken hostage, 41 houses and other buildings were burned, and 358 villagers were forced to leave their permanent place of residence. In regard to nine armed persons who committed crimes, it was decided to bring them as defendants, as well as to choose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia," he said.

"In Bashgyuneypara village of Aghdara region, 21 people were killed, attempts were made to kill four people, 599 people were forced to leave their permanent place of residence," Safarov stated.

"During the Garadaghly genocide, 67 people were killed, attempts were made to kill two people, 49 people were taken hostage, and 941 people were forced to leave their permanent place of residence. In regard to 12 armed persons who committed these crimes, a decision was made to bring them to trial as defendants, as well as to choose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia," he explained.

"During the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, eight families were killed, and attempts were made to kill 487 people. A total of 1,275 women, children and old people were taken hostage and tortured, and 5,379 people were forced to leave their permanent place of residence. In regard to 40 armed persons who committed these crimes, a decision was made to bring them as accused, as well as to choose a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia," Safarov informed.

"In Bashlybel village of Kalbajar district, 12 people were killed, 14 people were taken hostage, seven out of 36 people who were taken prisoner died from their injuries, 29 people were forced to leave their permanent place of residence," he said.

"In the genocide in the tunnel in the Kalbajar region, 26 civilians were killed who wanted to cross the tunnel connecting 35 villages with the regional center. Their bodies were burned along with the cars. 30 people were taken hostage," Safarov concluded.