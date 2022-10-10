Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Garaiman and Gunashli directions of Basarkechar district, as well as Chinarli settlement of Tovuzgala district using caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions deployed in the Tazakand direction of Dashkasan district and Aghbulag settlement of Tovuz district on October 10, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.