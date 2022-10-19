Center for Greek culture and research opens in Azerbaijan University of Languages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A center for Greek culture and research was opened at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Trend reports on October 19.

Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdullah and Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigos participated in the opening ceremony.

Both sides discussed fruitful cooperation in the field of culture and education between the countries.

Abdullah expressed his gratitude to Piperigos for his personal contribution to the development of the center and expressed hope for the further successful work of the center.

According to him, the Azerbaijan University of Languages is working on the introduction of the study of the ancient Greek language.

"The university has already introduced the study of Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages. Now we are working hard to start teaching ancient Greek in the university," Abdullah said.

Piperigos,in turn, expressed his hope that the study of classical languages at the university would develop successfully.

"I have already discussed with one of the centers for the study of the ancient Greek language in Greece to introduce a new method of learning the language in Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.

In addition, Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare also attended the opening ceremony.