Azerbaijan approves new collegium of Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a resolution on amending the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 435 of October 11, 2018 "On the composition of the collegium of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a resolution on reading Part 1 of the resolution No. 435 of October 11, 2018 in accordance with paragraph 5.9 of the "Regulations on the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Presidential Decree No. 1785 of January 12, 2018, as follows:

Chairman of the Board

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Board members

Deputy Ministers of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Communications and Information Technologies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Maritime and Port Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Board of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of Division at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chief of the State Transport Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.