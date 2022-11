BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has started in Washington, Trend reports citing the Twitter post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

"HAPPENING NOW: A trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the post said.