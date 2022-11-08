Protect respect that France holds in hearts of Azerbaijani people - letter of Azerbaijani-based French citizen to President Macron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Cyril Rabbath, a French citizen living in Azerbaijan for more than twenty years, has addressed a letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

Rabbath noted that he lives and works in Azerbaijan with his wife, who is Azerbaijani and their children who cherish both French and Azerbaijani Cultures and who attend the “Lycee Francais de Bakou”.

He clarified that he was writing to President Macron regarding a resolution against Azerbaijan that will be examined on the 15th of November in the French Senate, targeting to establish an embargo on the Azerbaijani oil and gas imports to France and the EU.

“Dear Mr. President, I don’t wish to talk politics and I am definitely not an expert in politics, but taking into account the current situation with the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russian oil and gas, would it be now, at the doors of winter in Europe, the best timing to apply these sanctions?” he asked.

He also talked about his experience as a French citizen in Azerbaijan, saying that for more than twenty years he has been involved in different sectors of the economy and lately he was focusing more on the agro-tourism sector, trying to bring a French touch to it.

“The incentives put in place by the government along with a feeling of stability, safety and tolerance made me want to invest even more, money, efforts and time to participate let it be at my level to strengthen the Franco-Azerbaijani ties. Was not France among first countries to establish Diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan after the fall of the Soviet Union?” he asked.

Rabbath noted that there is no way to imagine the aura, esteem and place that France holds in the hearts and minds of a big part of the Azerbaijani people.

“We, as French citizens living in Azerbaijan, have always been and will always be treated in a special way, especially when tragedy strikes. I can confirm this from my personal experience,” he said.

Concluding, Rabbath urged President Macron, the guarantor of the values of the French Republic, to protect the esteem and respect that France holds not only in the hearts and minds of the Azerbaijani people but also in the hearts and minds of people all around the world.