Azerbaijan establishing new medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Two new medals will be established in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the Committee of Law Policy and State-Building Ali Huseynli said at the Committee meeting on December 5, Trend reports.

The relevant bill provides for amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of Azerbaijani orders and medals" related to the establishment of the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "10th anniversary of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (2012-2022 ) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For fruitful cooperation with the 'ASAN service'.

The bill approves the Regulations of these medals and reflects their description.