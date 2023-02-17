Moscow confirms its readiness to organize meeting of FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Russia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Moscow confirms its readiness to organize a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Russia, said the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova during a briefing, Trend reports.

"According to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we continue to provide assistance to our partners. A useful visit took place the other day. Sergey Lavrov's special representative for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations Igor Khovaev visited Baku and Yerevan. Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides confirmed their interest in the mediation of our country. Given the sensitivity of this topic, I will not go into the details of the consultations. I can once again confirm the readiness to organize another meeting of the FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow to discuss this issue," she said.