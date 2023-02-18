BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. New geopolitical situation created some advantages for Azerbaijan with respect to connectivity projects, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"At the same time, some advantages, especially with respect to connectivity projects, Azerbaijan for many years invested in creation of modern transportation and logistics and infrastructure. And now, the diversion of cargo transportation from Central Asia across Azerbaijan to Europe creates additional opportunities," President Ilham Aliyev said.