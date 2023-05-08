Lasting, durable peace - in interest of both Azerbaijan, Armenia, Lithuanian FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. We are convinced that the lasting, durable peace is in the interest of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"In our bilateral conversation, I reiterated to my colleague that we monitor the situation in the South Caucasus very closely with a great concern, and, at the same time, with very high hopes for peaceful resolution of the conflict. We are convinced that the lasting durable peace is in the interest of both Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

The minister also added that Lithuania strongly support the efforts of the EU and the US to facilitate the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.