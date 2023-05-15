EU ambassador's attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs is unacceptable - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The attempt of the ambassador of the EU to Armenia to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, answering a question related to the statements of EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin, Trend reports.

On May 15, during a press conference, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said that that "the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh must be ensured" and an "international mechanism" must be created for this, referring to the statement of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Hajizada noted that Azerbaijan's position on this issue is well known.

"These statements of the EU Ambassador are an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, contrary to the norms and principles of international law, and are unacceptable. The Karabakh region is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, and, as with other ethnic minorities living in Azerbaijan, the rights and security of the Armenians living in the country will be ensured within the framework of the legislation of our country. No one should interfere with the efforts of the Azerbaijani side for dialogue with the Armenian residents, and an end should be put to the statements against our territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.