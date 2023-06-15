Azerbaijan is always close to Türkiye - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijan is always close to Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, Trend reports.

"Türkiye always supports the brotherly country. We will never forget the solidarity shown by the Azerbaijani people during the catastrophic earthquake in our country," he said.

Noting that the volume of trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan has reached $15 billion, Erdogan said that one of the goals is to open a joint university between the two countries.