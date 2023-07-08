Azerbaijani FM meets ambassador of Tajikistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli, Trend reports.

As Ambassador Soli is concluding his diplomatic activity in Baku, Bayramov noted that the existing historical and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have deep roots, they are connected by close mutually beneficial cooperation and interaction based on centuries-old traditions.

Confidence was expressed in the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in all areas, and that these relations will continue to be strengthened within the interests of the two friendly peoples.

Ambassador Soli expressed his gratitude for the support given to him throughout his diplomatic career.

Minister Bayramov wished ambassador Rustam Soli success in his future activities.