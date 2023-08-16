Armenian provocations at UN to end - assistant to Azerbaijani President

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 16. Provocative actions of Armenians at the UN will end, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a visit of the members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam.

"Four UN Security Council resolutions have not been taken into account and their implementation has not been ensured for 25 years. The UN Security Council has never touched upon the issue of Karabakh when Azerbaijani lands were under occupation. However, on the basis of manipulations, disinformation of Armenians, a meeting of the UN Security Council may be held. Azerbaijan has something to say at this meeting," Hajiyev said.

He noted that Türkiye will also take part in this meeting.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye will once again express their fair position. We very much appreciate the support of fraternal Türkiye in this matter, and we hope that these provocations and manipulative steps of the Armenians will stop," he said.

The visit of members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam kicked off today.

The main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the current potential of the road infrastructure of the Karabakh Economic Zone, primarily the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railway.

In addition, the visitors will be informed about the destruction committed in Aghdam during the Armenian occupation, which lasted almost 30 years. Guests will also have a chance to get acquainted with the large-scale construction works that are currently being carried out in the city.