Azerbaijani community in Netherlands protests Armenia's provocations

Politics Materials 30 August 2023 14:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Activists of the Azerbaijani community in the Netherlands held a peaceful protest in front of the Peace Palace in The Hague, Trend reports.

The protest, organized by the European Association of Azerbaijani Women "Ana Veten" (Motherland) and supported by the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of the Netherlands and Belgium, aims to raise awareness of Armenia's actions, which have been pursuing an occupation policy against Azerbaijan for 30 years. Additionally, Armenia is provocatively acting in the Azerbaijani area of Karabakh and attempting to use the international community as a tool for its manipulations.

