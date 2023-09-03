Organization of Islamic Cooperation delegation visits destroyed cemetery in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, September 3. Staff of the Ombudsman's Office and a delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation visited Garakhanbeyli cemetery in Fuzuli district, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The guests were told about Armenian vandalism at the cemetery during the occupation. It was noted that all tombstones were removed from the cemetery.

Today the visit of the delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the territories liberated from occupation started. The main purpose of the trip is to investigate on the spot the destruction of religious-cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis by Armenia, to collect information on Azerbaijanis who suffered as a result of occupation and rocket attacks, as well as to prepare a report and present it to the international community.