Visit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam begins (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 3 September 2023 19:08 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 3. The visit of the delegation of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district has begun, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The trip is attended by a delegation led by the Chairman of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Muhammad Lawal Suleiman and employees of the Ombudsman’s Office.

During the trip, monitoring of destroyed religious sites and cemeteries in the liberated Aghdam and familiarization with the progress of restoration work will continue.

Meanwhile, the delegation that will be on a visit to Azerbaijan until September 6 will conduct a fact-finding mission in Aghdam, Fuzuli districts and the city of Ganja.

