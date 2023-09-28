Another meeting between Azerbaijani officials, Karabakh Armenians to be held in Yevlakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Another meeting between the central authorities of Azerbaijan and the representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh, Trend reports.

At the moment, there is no particular date for holding the meeting.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, was held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. Until now, Azerbaijan has already supplied fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and provided humanitarian support for Karabakh residents.

Meanwhile, on September 25, 2023, another meeting between Ramin Mammadov, the point person for contacts with ethnic Armenian residents of Karabakh, with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh was held in the city of Khojaly.

Agreement was reached on organizing a meeting of the working group led by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on the solution of social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues with relevant representatives dealing with utility, health and other civil services in the area, including the city of Khankendi, in order to determine the directions of further action. The sides also agreed to set up a joint working group for this purpose.

It was also suggested that healthcare services in the field hospital to be established near the city of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly should be jointly organized by medical staff of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin. It was also proposed to establish a mobile food supply service by Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel.

The sides expressed their readiness to provide necessary medical assistance to persons suffering from chronic diseases or are in need of special surgery.

In addition, the sides emphasized the importance of establishing joint mobile medical teams consisting of medical workers of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin, providing services to lone people in remote villages.

The proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives and social activists of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was emphasized. It was noted that such initiatives were important in terms of creating a civil society dialogue platform, as well as implementing confidence-building measures.

An agreement was reached to hold the next meeting soon in order to discuss the results of the work done and determine further steps.