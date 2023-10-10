Ending separatism in Azerbaijani territories - culmination of int'l law and justice - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Eliminating a grey zone in our territory after 30 years and ending separatism is a culmination of international law and justice, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his appeal to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states held in Shusha, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has always been a proponent of peace and the author of peace initiatives in the region. Stemming from the principle that regional matters must be resolved with the involvement of the countries of our immediate region, Azerbaijan has proposed the “3+3” cooperation format. A historic environment has emerged today for normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, signing the peace treaty and transforming the South Caucasus into a region of peace and cooperation.

Immediately upon the liberation of our ancestral lands from Armenia’s occupation in 2020, we have launched large-scale reconstruction and development efforts here. Critical infrastructure projects have been implemented across these territories in a short time, including constructing and putting into service two airports. The construction of the third airport in Lachin is underway. I want to thank the brotherly Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for the already commissioned school and the ongoing construction of a creativity center in the city of Fuzuli. We regard this as a vivid testimony to our countries' brotherhood, solidarity and friendship," President Ilham Aliyev said.