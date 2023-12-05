Meeting of high-level working group of Caspian countries to be held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A meeting of the high-level working group of the Caspian countries will be held in Baku next March, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the countries of the Caspian region have various cooperation platforms.

“One of such cooperation platforms is the format of the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Caspian countries based on the decision of the heads of state. According to the decision, the first meeting took place today. The meeting took place in both narrow and expanded formats. Extensive discussions were held on various issues related to "Caspian issues, steps taken in this direction, to implement the decisions taken at the VI Caspian Summit. Following the meeting, a joint statement was adopted," Bayramov said.