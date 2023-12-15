Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for presidential election must be decided unanimously - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The decision on Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the extraordinary presidential election must be and will be taken unanimously, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at an enlarged meeting of the YAP board.

Ali Ahmadov noted that new realities have made it important to appoint extraordinary presidential candidates.

He also emphasized that the nomination of Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in the extraordinary presidential elections will be not only YAP's decision but also the decision of the Azerbaijani people.

