BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has achieved significant success under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past 20 years, the Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Apparatus of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov said during an extended meeting of the party's leadership, Trend reports.

He highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has built an independent, modern, sovereign, and unified new Azerbaijan on the strong foundations laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

"The Azerbaijani people have had a prosperous year. An extraordinary presidential election is planned for February 7 of the next year. Azerbaijan has accomplished a historic victory under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The future of this win is dependent on the approaching election," the MP added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel