Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

New Azerbaijan Party pre-appoints plenipotentiary representatives to presidential election

Politics Materials 15 December 2023 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
New Azerbaijan Party pre-appoints plenipotentiary representatives to presidential election

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Plenipotentiary representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the extraordinary presidential election have been appointed, Trend reports.

The decision was made at today's enlarged meeting of the YAP board.

Deputy Chairman of YAP, head of the Party's Central Office, Tahir Budagov and Deputy Chairman of the Party, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, were appointed as authorized representatives at the extraordinary presidential election.

Deputy Head of the YAP Central Office, Ahliman Taghiyev was appointed authorized representative on financial issues.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more