Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with Deputy Secretary General of OIC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet, Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The current agenda of cooperation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and OIC, as well as OIC activities in Afghanistan and further prospects in this direction, were discussed during the meeting.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan's close cooperation with the organization. The opening of the OIC Labor Center in Baku this year will further promote ties within the organization, the joint work will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between member countries in the fields of labor, employment, social protection and human capital development.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan. The representative of the OIC Secretary General gave detailed information about his meetings on Afghanistan, as well as the organization's plans in the region.

Azerbaijan, in turn, closely follows the situation in Afghanistan.

The sides also expressed satisfaction with the existing humanitarian, social and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, and shared plans for joint cultural events.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.