Georgian PM hopes for soonest Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili voiced his optimism that Azerbaijan and Armenia will sign a peace pact soon, Trend reports.

Garibashvili said this during his speech at a panel discussion of the World Economic Forum held in Davos.

"I am aware of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders' desire to communicate bilaterally. Personally, I believe this is the proper way, because with so many mediators and interested parties, the process sometimes gets more conflictual and unhelpful," he said.

To note, on October 27, 2023, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Georgia, mediated by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

