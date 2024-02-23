Another mass burial discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office received information about a mass grave discovered during excavation works carried out as part of construction and restoration works in the central part (near the former carpet factory) of the city of Khojaly, which was liberated from occupation, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office informed that specialists of the Prosecutor's Office, who went to the place where the burial was found, with the involvement of employees of the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, the Azerbaijan office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), inspected the burial site, properly seized the fragments found and examined the grave.

As a result of the proceedings conducted to date, it has been ascertained that the human remains found on the site belong to at least four individuals (including, presumably, 1 child of approximately 4-5 years of age), that they were tortured, tied with ropes, and they were buried more than 25 years ago.

Work is currently ongoing to fully investigate the burial ground.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Once the search work is fully completed and the relevant examination results are received, additional information will be made available to the public.

14:34

Another mass burial has been discovered in the territory of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, AzTV, a local channel, showed video footage from the burial site, Trend reports.

The burial was discovered while constructing a water and sewage network in Khojaly.



According to reports, the majority of the skeletal remains with tied hands and feet are of children and women.

In early February, a mass burial was uncovered in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district. Before that, another mass burial was found last summer in Shusha and within the premises of Shusha prison. Additional mass burials have been identified in various locations, including Saryjali village in the liberated from Armenian occupation Aghdam district, Dashalti village in Shusha district, Edilli village in Khojavand district, Farrukh village in Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidahmedli village in Fuzuli district, as well as in Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other settlements.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel