Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs discuss COP29 preparations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev held discussions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) preparations, and regional affairs, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the enhanced historical ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, bolstered by mutual trust and political dialogue among their leaders. He highlighted the significance of the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" in solidifying these relations. Furthermore, Bayramov emphasized that mutual visits and contacts foster the development of their strategic partnership and the expansion of the legal framework.

It was underscored that the strategic partnership between the two nations has strengthened and progressed through the efforts of the Interstate Council between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation in Economic and Humanitarian Spheres.

Will be updated