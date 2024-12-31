The whole world has accepted new realities in South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. I hope that from now on Armenia, while pursuing its policies, will continue to take into account the new realities created in the South Caucasus and, at the same time, in the world. We have created the new realities in the South Caucasus, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“The Patriotic War has created these realities. The restoration of our state sovereignty further strengthened these realities, and we reaffirmed the new realities we created in the South Caucasus on the diplomatic, international and political levels. The whole world has accepted the new realities,” added the head of state.