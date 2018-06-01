AZERNEWS releases another print issue

1 June 2018 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 1.

The new edition includes articles Iran’s possible withdrawal from nuke deal can push oil prices much higher, Taste of traditional breakfast, Azerbaijan, Serbia abolishing visa regime, Traditional souvenirs to buy in Azerbaijan, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Azernews Newspaper
